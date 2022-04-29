media release: Orpheus in the Underworld by Jacques Offenbach; English translation by Jeremy Sams.

Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8 pm, Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 2:30 pm, Overture Hall

Orpheus and Eurydice are unhappily married, so she is delighted to die and go to

the Underworld with Pluto. When Public Opinion demands that Orpheus rescue her, he seeks the assistance of Jupiter, who is having his own trouble with rebellious gods who are bored of Mt. Olympus. Everyone soon decides to go down to Hades to have fun.

Spoofing both mythology and humanity, Offenbach’s smash-hit operetta contains mortals in love, gods in disguise, lively tunes, and a very famous can-can. Welcome spring with this joyful comedy!

Single tickets available in September .