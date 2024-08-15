× Expand salsouldelmad.wixsite.com A big band on stage. Orquesta SalSoul del Mad

media release: Orquesta SalSoul Del Mad combines the best of two worlds bringing together the fire of Latin rhythm and the smooth sound of soul. Come on out and move to the groove! 6:00-8:00 pm.

Join us for the June Biergarten at San Damiano on Tuesday, June 18th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm! Enjoy amazing views, beer, food trucks, yard games, & live music. Beer Sales from 5:00 - 8 pm.

What to Bring: Lawn chairs or blankets. Cash for food and beverages.

There is very limited parking at San Damiano. We recommend walking or biking. If you drive, please drop off guests and materials, then park on Winnequah Road or local streets, and walk to the San Damiano entrance on Monona Drive.

This event is hosted by the Friends of San Damiano. We cannot wait to see you!