7:30 pm on 11/29-12/1 and 2pm, 12/2. $35-$15.

media release: Orson Welles Presents: An Evening With Nixon

Written by Finn Gallagher & Nathaniel Klein; Directed by Nathaniel Klein. Presented by Oracular Studios. (Learn more about the company at their Kickstarter page).

It’s 1985. Orson Welles, director of Citizen Kane, is nearing the end of his life. He has renounced the Hollywood machine and returned to his roots in the theater, where he will put on a grand magic show and “channel” the spirit of Richard Nixon. But to his own amazement, Welles actually summons the former President — despite the fact that Nixon is not yet dead. What follows is a battle for the stage between two giants of history, and the two men who find themselves nearly swallowed by their own shadows.

Costume Design & Assistant Direction: Lang Phillippi

Set Design & Stage Management: Dilion Sheehan

Lighting Design: Tristan Ketcham

Recommended for 13+ due to adult themes and language

Presented on the Evjue Stage