ONLINE: Orton in Place

press release: The longest-running outdoor music festival in Madison will be held this year as Orton In Place, a virtual festival that combines a WORT (89.9FM) broadcast event featuring recordings from favorite Orton performances with a website hosting online versions of many of the festival’s highlights.

On Saturday, August 29, WORT will play six hours of festival performances, including sets by top-notch local acts Acoplados, Booty Froot, Back to the Country Revue, and the Clyde Stubblefield All Stars, as well as touring greats Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express, and JC Brooks & the Uptown Sound.

Listen live here. Here’s the schedule:

4 pm Acoplados

5 pm Booty Froot

6 pm Back to the Country Revue

7 pm Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express

8 pm JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound

9 pm Clyde Stubblefield All Stars

On the festival website, folks can shop online with festival craft vendors and order food from the usual Orton restaurant vendors without delivery fees throughout the festival weekend. Site visitors can also bid on special experiences and unique items through a live online version of the popular Orton Auction, Saturday at 5:30 pm. This year, rather than asking for donations, the Marquette Neighborhood Association purchased items from local businesses and plans to direct all auction proceeds toward a newly-established Marquette Neighborhood Housing Crisis Fund at the Tenant Resource Center. Register by 2 pm Saturday, Aug. 29.

On Sunday, August 30, Cycropia Aerial Dance will share an online performance of new work. Details TBA.

With such a treasured tradition, organizers didn’t want to leave a gap in the festival’s history. They created the virtual event to mark the 55th year of the festival and to give Orton fans a chance to celebrate the event together, while safely apart. Thanks to the continued support of long-time festival sponsors like the Willy Street Co-op and Heartland Credit Union, the Orton Park Festival will be back in full force once it is safe again to celebrate summer together on the east side.