Orville Peck, Durand Jones, Debbii Dawson

Orville Peck sitting on a tailgate. Orville Peck

$49.50. Orville Peck unveiled his upcoming North American Stampede headlining tour and reveals that his new single with Willie Nelson, "Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other," will arrive on April 5. This exciting news follows the announcement of the acclaimed artist’s signing to Warner Records.

“I am incredibly happy to be joining the Warner family and getting back on the road this year,” says Peck. “I feel happier and healthier than I’ve ever been, and I’m excited to start this new chapter.”

"Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other" is Peck's first new release since dropping his acclaimed sophomore album, Bronco, in 2022. A wholly original storyteller, the masked star's music has always pushed boundaries and defied expectations. In 2019, Peck's self-produced debut album Pony won rave reviews and delivered the singles "Dead of Night" and "Take You Back." By the time he released his second album, Peck had already carved out a niche for himself in country music, and well beyond.