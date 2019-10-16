Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan Open House

press release: As part of the Oscar Mayer Special Area planning process, the project team intends to provide regular updates to interested parties.

Since the last update, staff and consultants have continued meeting with focus groups and major property owners, including MG&E, Madison College, Hooper Corporation, Alexander Group (Northgate Shopping Center) and the Hartmeyer family. We also gave a progress update to the Emerson East Neighborhood Association. Throughout this process, City staff are actively making themselves available, including though the “request a presentation” link on the project webpage, allowing groups a simple way to get in contact with staff to learn more about the plan and discuss their perspectives.

Information learned during these discussion has been very helpful to understanding more resident perspectives and issues unique to many properties. We’ve also been busy working on draft development concepts, including future land uses, building scales, new streets and public open spaces. These drafts are almost ready to be shared publicly so…

Save the Date! Public Open House on October 16

Our next major public event will be held on October 16th at Warner Park Community Recreation Center starting at 6:00pm. We are still working on meeting details and format but will share the draft development concepts and provide participants an opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions.