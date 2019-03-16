(Rescheduled from 2/22)

press release: The next Oscar Presents event: an evening with Kevin Ducey and Ron Czerwien. These two amazing poets will beguile and rebeguile us and all of you who attend with elegant and elegaic, comic and historicotragic and maybe hyphenated may-be not works.

Bios:

For many years Ron Czerwien hosted poetry readings and open mics at his used bookstore, Avol’s and, after it closed in 2012, at different venues in Madison. Ron’s poems have appeared online and in a number of print journals. His chapbook, “a little rain, a little more,” was published by Bent Paddle Press in November 2018. These days Ron continues to sell used and out-of-print books on the internet under the name Avol’s Books, LLC. You can visit the website at www.avolsbooks.com. From time to time Ron creates collages to amuse his friends. Some of these can be seen on his Instagram account @czerwienron.

Kevin Ducey’s poems and translations have appeared or are forthcoming in Crazyhorse, Zoland, Circumference, Hotel Amerika, & etc.

One book available from Copper Canyon press and a chapbook of Dante translations from Madison’s Cannot Exist.

Ducey lives on the west coast of Wisconsin. He is the former editor of Madison’s Chew Magazine. His current interests include penumbral graphic behaviors, esp. in regard to anthropophagous behavior in tribal poetics.

WE hope to see all of you there and then