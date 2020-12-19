ONLINE: Osees

× Expand Brian Lee Hughes Osees recording a live concert at Henry Miller Library, Big Sur, California.

media release: CATCH OSEES LIVE AT THE HENRY MILLER LIBRARY BIG SUR

Premieres Saturday, Dec 19, 7 pm central.

"Happy Holidays folks!

What a fucking year.

If you are alive, congratulations.

You are a hero for that alone.

If you are hopeful, then good on ya.

Without hope we have nothing.

So, without boring you to death (cuz you’ve made it this far) here is the new Osees stream.

We’ve dipped deep into the dark waters of our song-sack of holding and found several more never-before-performed-live tunes & paired them up with some oldies we’ve knocked the dust off of as well as some fan favorites and general surprises to make the merry very. That’s right, we’ve been paying attention. Recorded from dusk till dawn 2 at the gorgeous Henry Miller Library in Big Sur. Same killer crew, similar killer vibes. An enchanting pre-holiday evening to tell you that we miss and love you. Play it loud and have one on us. And keep your chin up for goodness sake." -JPD

Directed by: Brian Lee Hughes

Cinematography: Brandon Kelly

Live Sound: Enrique Tena Padilla

Mixed by: Enrique Tena Padilla & JPD

First Camera: Brandon Kelly

Second Camera: Brian Echon

Edited by: Brandon Kelly

Credits: JPD

Premieres at 5pm PT/ 8pm ET on Dec 19!

In addition to tickets to the streaming show, you can grab a download of the session, + limited edition full color, hand screened posters, designed and signed by John Dwyer, and t-shirts with art by Joe Roberts, available exclusively as part of the stream. You can also grab a package that includes all that + a copy of the band’s new album, Panther Rotate signed by John Dwyer!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY PANACHE & (((folkYEAH!)))

Panache & (((folkYEAH!))) have joined forces during this pandemic to bring you the music you love in a crucial time when we all need to stay positive and forge ahead.