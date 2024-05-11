The Other Adam

to

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release:

May 11: We’re very excited to host Adam Hutchinson for his Lola’s debut for an early 5-8pm dinner set featuring handpicked selections of funk and soul for you to enjoy.

June 7: Every Friday night we bring a little funk and soul to the Northside of Madison with some of Madison’s best DJs throwing down everything from James Brown to Curtis Mayfield, Otis Redding, Sly & the Family Stone and a whole lot more. Come early for Chuck Money’s weekly “Melting Pot” from 5-8pm and stick around to get funky with us on the Northside from 9pm until Midnight. Kitchen always open until 12am!

Info

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
to
Google Calendar - The Other Adam - 2024-05-11 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Other Adam - 2024-05-11 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Other Adam - 2024-05-11 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Other Adam - 2024-05-11 17:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Other Adam - 2024-06-07 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Other Adam - 2024-06-07 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Other Adam - 2024-06-07 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Other Adam - 2024-06-07 21:00:00 ical