DJ The Other Adam

to

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Every Monday we showcase some of Madison’s finest DJs playing nothing but the music of Motown, Stax, and other classics from the Motown era. Expect everything from Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Smoky Robinson, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye and a lot of jams in between. A sonically pleasing kid-friendly DJ experience on our premium HiFi sound system!

Info

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
to
Google Calendar - DJ The Other Adam - 2024-07-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - DJ The Other Adam - 2024-07-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - DJ The Other Adam - 2024-07-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - DJ The Other Adam - 2024-07-22 18:00:00 ical