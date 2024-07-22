DJ The Other Adam
to
Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Every Monday we showcase some of Madison’s finest DJs playing nothing but the music of Motown, Stax, and other classics from the Motown era. Expect everything from Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Smoky Robinson, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye and a lot of jams in between. A sonically pleasing kid-friendly DJ experience on our premium HiFi sound system!
