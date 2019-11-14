Other Desert Cities

Madison Theatre Guild

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Madison Theatre Guild, 7:30 pm on 11/14-16 & 20-22 and 2 pm, 11/17 & 23, Bartell Theatre. $20.

press release: By Jon Robin Baitz; Directed by Betty Diamond

Brooke Wyeth returns home for Christmas after a six-year absence where, to the horror of her family, she announces that she is about to publish a memoir. But is she bravely speaking her truth or selfishly exploiting a shared family tragedy for personal profit? The gloves come off in this gripping family drama.

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
608-661-9696
