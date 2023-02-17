Otto, D1rt M@ll, Jae Hanz, Teknoscout B2B Spotter, dvnksound
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Submersive Presets: Enter The Abyss feat. Otto + D1rt M@ll
An Underground Series featuring some of the best regional talent! #SYOTDF
The Rigby Pub - 119 E Main Street, Madison, Friday, February 17, 2023
Doors at 8:45pm | Show Ends at 2:00am
21+ Only - ID Required upon entry. $10 Pre-Sale Tickets | $12 Door Tickets
Featuring Otto, D1rt M@ll, Jae Hanz, Teknoscout B2B Spotter, and dvnksound to bring you a full night of heavy hitting underground beats. Come immerse yourself in an environment curated to re-create the vibe of the pinnacle of underground rave culture. Sound powered by Void Acoustics.