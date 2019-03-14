Ouaille Notte Release Party

press release: Join the The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company & Barrel + Beam for the collaborative release of Ouaille Notte? French Farmhouse Amber!

Chat with the brewers, Michael & Nick, about their unique collaborative brew, while grazing perfectly paired food offerings by Chef Matt Pace.

Brewers Nick VanCourt and Michael Fay met at The Great Dane 10 years ago while Nick was an intern learning the craft of brewing. Nick went on to work in many breweries across the Midwest until finally putting down roots in Marquette, MI and founding Barrel + Beam, while Michael stayed in Madison at The Dane to hone his craft. After a decade apart, Michael and Nick reunited to collaboratively brew Ouaille Notte? French Farmhouse Amber, a Biere de Garde.

Why Ouaille Notte? Why collaborate on a relatively unknown style of beer that requires an extended aging period? Why Not? This limited release Biere de Garde was brewed with French Strisselspalt hops that lend an herbal aroma, and a French ale yeast - a portion then aged four months in oak cabernet barrels to develop an authentic character. Light, fruity flavors and a dry finish make this 7.8% ABV Amber Ale easy to enjoy.

Complimentary Food Pairings

• Local Cheese Selections, Preserves, Pickles.

• Frites Cones – Garlic aioli.

• Pork Rillette Tartine – Madison Sourdough miche bread, pork rillette, pickled mustard seed, chervil.

• Croque Madame - Cured jamon, gruyere cheese, cured egg yolk, beer mustard.

• Goat Cheese Croquette – Pickled and marinated beets, crème fraiche, fennel, niçoise olives.

The event will take place at The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company in the Pool Hall from 4-7pm. Cheers & see ya there!