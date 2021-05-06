ONLINE: Our Future in Play

press release: Please join us for a virtual gathering to learn about the museum's plans to survive, thrive, and play outside this year.

RSVP for one of these two talks with MCM CEO Deb Gilpin, board members, and friends of the museum:

Thurs., May 6 @ 12 p.m., connect via Zoom

Tues., May 11 @ 4 p.m., connect via Zoom

At the center of our plans is the new Wonderground exhibit—10, 000 square feet of imagination growing behind the museum. The presentation will include:

Wonderground plans, drawings, and images

Information on our timeline and plans for reopening

The success of the Our Future in Play initiative and an update on fundraising and the museum's current finances

Each session will last 30 to 40 minutes and include new, updated information.

RSVP online and join us via the Zoom links, above.