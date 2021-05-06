ONLINE: Our Future in Play
press release: Please join us for a virtual gathering to learn about the museum's plans to survive, thrive, and play outside this year.
RSVP for one of these two talks with MCM CEO Deb Gilpin, board members, and friends of the museum:
- Thurs., May 6 @ 12 p.m., connect via Zoom
- Tues., May 11 @ 4 p.m., connect via Zoom
At the center of our plans is the new Wonderground exhibit—10,
- Wonderground plans, drawings, and images
- Information on our timeline and plans for reopening
- The success of the Our Future in Play initiative and an update on fundraising and the museum's current finances
Each session will last 30 to 40 minutes and include new, updated information.