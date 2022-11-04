media release: Join NextGen America, MoveOn Political Action, and the Working Families Party for our nationwide Our Future Is Now Tour — featuring special guest Sen. Bernie Sanders. Across stops in five key battleground states, we’ll engage and mobilize young voters to the polls ahead of this year’s midterm election.

The stop in Madison, Wisconsin will feature live music, free swag, celebrity appearances, and special guests, including Sen. Sanders. Doors open at 6:30pm CT, and the show starts at 8:00pm CT. This event is first come, first served and registration does not guarantee entry — but please invite friends and family!

Building on the momentum from the historic youth turnout in 2020, the Our Future Is Now Tour will energize young people across the country to make sure they have a plan to vote.

Young voters make up the largest and most diverse voting bloc in the country, but face unique barriers to the ballot box. We know that building the power of young voters is crucial to our democracy, and that starts with helping young people get to the polls this fall. When we show up and vote, we win.

TLDR: We’ll be on the ground in the critical days leading up to Election Day — and it’s gonna be a party. You’re invited! 🥳

If you'd like to make a plan to vote and find local election information, you can find it here: https://nextgenamerica.org/vote/.

Get your friends to vote too! Triple your vote here: https://act.moveon.org/survey/vote-tripling-v3-august-2022/?source=future

We are committed to maintaining public health measures to practice safer gatherings. All event participants are expected to follow all local health safety guidelines due to COVID-19.

Additionally, a core principle of MoveOn is a commitment to nonviolent actions. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. http://mvn.to/events.

Small personal purses / clutches / fanny packs (max size 6.5″ x 4.5″ x 1″) or clear plastic bags (max size 12″ x 12″ x 6″) are the only carry-in bags that are allowed. We encourage you to pack light with only the necessities to make the entry process as smooth as possible. Exceptions will be made for necessary medical equipment and bags for nursing mothers.