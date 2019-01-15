RSVP for Our Futures Reimagined

press release: Thursday, January 16, 4pm-6pm, at Urban League of Greater Madison, 2222 S. Park Street: Our Futures Reimagined: a visionary fiction workshop with Dr. Sami Schalk.

Join us for a visionary fiction workshop with Dr. Sami Schalk (and inspired by the work of Morrigan Phillips, Walidah Imarisha and adrienne maree brown). For those new to this genre "Visionary fiction is... fantastical writing that helps us imagine new just worlds" (Imarisha). This experiential workshop with Dr. Schalk will offer opportunities to collectively build and envision a future world, and invite us to bring visionary thinking into our activism and our daily lives. See below to learn more about Dr. Schalk.

The event is free, a gift to the community, but seats are limited and registration is required by noon on January 15.

Sami Schalk is an assistant professor of Gender & Women's Studies at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her research focuses on disability, race, and gender in contemporary American literature and culture. Schalk's first book, Bodyminds Reimagined: (Dis)ability, Race, & Gender in Black Women's Speculative Fiction (Duke UP 2018), explores how black women writers use non-realist genres to reimagine the possibilities and limits of bodyminds, challenging our understanding of the meanings of disability, race, and gender. Schalk's next project focuses on disability politics in black activism in the post-Civil Rights era. She identifies as a fat, black, queer, femme, nondisabled cis-gendered woman. She can be found on Twitter as @drsamischalk and on her website, samischalk.com.

Sponsored by CORE Circle of Transformational Practice. Through listening and engagement with our network we have become clear that CORE's work is about supporting the core strengths of individuals, organizations, and communities to bring about social transformation towards well being for all. To do this we gather together to reflect, build relationships, and discover and practice our community's strengths at the intersection of personal and systems change. In this process, our Consultants' Circle has evolved into our new Circle of Transformational Practice (CTP).