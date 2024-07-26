Our Home States
Broom Street Theater 1119 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Broom Street Theater is proud to present Our Home States, a short play festival presenting one play from each of our 50 "united" states.
This is the second year of our festival. Last year we celebrated the 12 Midwestern states, and this year we'll turn our attention to the Northeastern U.S.
Broom Street Theater put out a nationwide call for submissions asking for writers who were born in, lived in, or had some connection to each of the nine states for this year's festival. We received 130 submissions for the festival, and we're pleased to announce the plays for the Northeast:
- NY - Über by Ron G. Rosenfeld
- NJ – The Jersey Who? by Andrew R. Heinze
- NH – Swimming to Tuftonboro by Mitchell P. Ganem
- RI – Same Jokes by Mark Sawtelle
- ME – On the Beach by Arthur Boatin
- MA – The Other Side of the Street by Laura Neill
- VT – Like a Kite by Ron Fromstein
- PA - Hellbender: Live by Valerie Work
- CT – Feeder by Julie Linden
This year, the plays in the festival will be directed by Melissa Minkoff, who is making her directorial debut at Broom Street. Steven Smith is assistant director.
"We received a wide variety of entries from an array of skilled playwrights, which made the selection process very competitive," Minkoff said. "Our talented cast and crew is excitedly working on bringing these pieces to life. We hope audiences will enjoy our homage to the Northeastern U.S."
Cast:
Miranda Belle
Matthew Bialo
Maria Dahman
Joel Davidson
Andres Guzman
Peter Olson
Jessica Smith
Steven E. Smith
Leah Stern
Joe Verstynen
Performance Details:
Location: Broom Street Theater, 1119 Williamson Street
Dates: July 26 - August 17, Thurs-Sat, 8pm
Tickets: Available in advance at bstonline.org, or at the door the evening of the performance. Tickets at the door are pay-what-you-can.
Broom Street Theater always reserves a block of seats for walk-up audience members. Walk-up tickets are always Pay-What-You-Can. Even if the website says we're sold out, we're not sold out, you can always get in line at the theater and see the most affordable show in town!