media release: Tandem Press master printers Joe Freye and Jason Ruhl discuss working with Suzanne Caporael to publish her fine art prints in their studio. You'll learn about their collaboration over the years, and the steps it takes to create one of Caporael's vivid prints.

A new exhibit featuring Caporael's work—Suzanne Caporael: The Nature of Things opens February 23 at the Chazen.