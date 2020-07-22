ONLINE: Our Kind of Happy Hour

press release: Artists from our current exhibitions join us on Facebook Live every other Wednesday at 6 p.m. to discuss their daily routine and current projects. Join Jason Ruhl (master printer, School of Education: Tandem Press) as he discusses an ongoing project. In his words:

"In April of 2012 I mailed a letter to 13 randomly selected people. This letter requested a list containing five songs. I informed the recipients of the letter that I would create a collage inspired by one song from their list. Each month I mailed the collage I made to one person. I also decided to create a letterpress box set containing 7” x 5” cards of all 13 images I created."