media release: Estuarine researchers Deanna Erickson and Emily Tyner will discuss the science behind the art of Suzanne Caporael. Erickson and Tyner will take a close look at two pieces within Suzanne Caporael: The Nature of Things, the Chazen’s new exhibit featuring Caporael, to help us understand exactly what is occurring in the images, and why the connection between art and science is so important. Via Facebook Live.