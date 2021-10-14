ONLINE: Our Kind of Happy Hour

media release: On Facebook Live.

Artist Truman Lowe (Ho-Chunk, 1944–2014) determined four keywords to define what he called “Native modernism”: origin, a knowledge of one’s roots; vision, the use of contemporary aesthetics; place, an attention to environment; and voice, emotional meaning. Join us on Facebook Live for Our Kind of Happy Hour on October 14th with Noah Mapes, former Chazen Museum of Art curatorial assistant, who will place Lowe's artwork in conversation with Marie Watt’s (Seneca, b. 1967) Companion Species (Speech Bubble) to understand, exemplify, and complicate the definition of “Native modernism.” Mapes will also offer a behind-the-scenes look at the museum’s current rotation in the Chazen building's second-floor hallway, Origin, Vision, Place, Voice: The Art of Truman Lowe.