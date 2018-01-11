press release:

In Dane County, services for people with developmental disabilities are moving from a county-run system to a privatized system featuring Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) and IRIS Consulting Agencies (ICAs). The change is mandated by the State of Wisconsin, which contracts with the private MCOs and ICAs.

To assist parents, guardians, people with disabilities, and their allies in navigating the transition to the new system, The Arc Dane County is co-hosting a small group session Our New Reality: Making Sense of Family Care & IRIS in the Transition Period and Beyond on

January 11th, 2018, from 6:00 -7:30 pm at the Sun Prairie School District Offices, Multipurpose Room, 501 S. Bird Street in Sun Prairie.

, from 6:00-7:30pm at Rosemary Garfoot Public Library, 2107 Julius Street, Cross Plains January 18th, from 6:00-7:30pm at Stoughton Public Library, 304 S. 4th Street, Stoughton

The meeting is free of charge but pre-registration is recommended. Those wishing to register can visit http://arcdanecounty.org/ register-now-new-reality- making-sense-family-care-iris- transition-beyond/ or call (608)833-1199.

“Families continue to be challenged by the very big change we are undergoing to a privatized system,” said Ken Hobbes, president of the board of the Arc Dane County. “Historically in Dane County, services have created exceptional levels of community inclusion and employment. As families make the decision about their loved one’s future, The Arc Dane County is working hard to provide accurate, factual information as well as the chance to hear from other families who are going through the same big change. That’s what this session will offer.”

Co-sponsors for the session include LOV Dane, the Wisconsin Long Term Care Coalition, and Third Place Group. Similar sessions are also being offered in Stoughton and Cross Plains. For more information, please contact Alice O’Connor, the Arc Dane County advocacy coordinate at 608/250-4685.