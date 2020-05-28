ONLINE: Our Renaissance

press release: Artist’s Talk and Virtual Studio Visit at DreamBank with Jenie Gao

Thursday, May 28, 2020, livestream from 3-3:30 pm

Livestream on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/3186311364747792/

Website: https://jenie.org

We are living in an unprecedented time, and it’s common during a crisis for people to forego the arts. There’s a saying that when people enter survival mode, humor is the first trait to go.

And yet. Even amidst great uncertainty, a landmark, a flag, a familiar image can cue us to return to our humanity. Even in darkness, songs can unite people across balconies and uplift soldiers in trenches. Even from deep grief, dancing and drawing can reignite our souls.

Art represents the cultural ethos of our time. It is the social glue between people, the bonfire of our ideas, the embrace between our ancestors and our successors. The gift that could emerge from this shutdown is that of space and time. With everything canceled, what if this could be our local, cultural renaissance?

This AAPI Heritage Month, join us for a virtual studio visit with artist Jenie Gao. Jenie is a full-time artist and a first-generation Taiwanese-Chinese-American. Jenie will share insights into her practice, what she’s working on during the shutdown, and what she envisions could come after this.