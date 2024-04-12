Our Town Everywhere Celebration

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: 1,183 Community Portraits, 62 community partners, 5 exhibitions, and 20+ artists (so far!) all making up the Our Town Everywhere project — what’s not to celebrate!?!?

As we wrap Our Town Everywhere this Spring, we invite you to join us at the Central Library for an artful evening of celebration! Surrounded by a large-https://www.madisonbubbler.org/our-town-everywhere-project-pagescale Our Town Everywhere exhibition, which captures various facets of the public art project, visitors will get to hang out, be inspired, see loads of custom portraits, and hear from some of the artists who have helped lead the project. All are welcome - no registration required. 

