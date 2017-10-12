press release: By Thornton Wilder; Directed by Roseann Sheridan

Presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre

One of the masterpieces of American drama is given fresh life in a modern production that stresses the timelessness of the themes of life, love, death and the meaning of community. Through the stories of two families in a small town, an immersive theatrical experience allows the audience to share in the sorrows and joys of life as depicted by Madison native Thornton Wilder.

The cast features Niko Alegria, Emma Bahnson, Isaac Brieske, Nolan Elsbecker, Jamie Herb, Jessica Karinski, Michael Kelley, Margaret Nelson, Dave Pausch, Tucker Penney, Niharika Talwar, Cobi Tappa, Denzel Taylor, Madelaine Trewin, Paul Urbanski, and Zhiyun Zhao.

Performances will be held in the Gilbert V. Hemsley Theatre,

Vilas Hall

821 University Avenue

Ticket Prices:

$20 Adult; $18 Senior (62 +); $10 Children (K-12); $10 Group Sales (10 tickets or more); $13 UW Students (ID)

To Order Tickets: 1. Call 608-265-2787 or 2. Online www.arts.wisc.edu (Convenience fees apply to all phone and online orders) or 3. Walk up sales: Vilas Hall Box Office, 821 University Avenue, Monday – Friday | 11:30am – 2:30pm May 15-June 25 (closed May 1-14)

or Memorial Union Box Office, 800 Langdon Street, Monday – Friday | 11:30am – 5:30pm (no convenience fees for in-person orders)