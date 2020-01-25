Our Urban Tree Canopy: NIches & Policies

press release: From the health of a single tree to the vitality of the contiguous urban forest, the canopy that covers our city is a crucial component of our municipal infrastructure. Yet even though the benefits of this canopy extend to the city as a whole, its management is fragmented across disparate governmental jurisdictions and thousands of private property owners. This two-part presentation first outlines the potential for local not-for-profit programs to operate between the private and public realms in order to grow and diversify canopy coverage on individual sites and across the metropolitan region. It will then describe the recent work and results of the Urban Forestry Task Force which was charged with a comprehensive review of Madison’s policies and programs affecting trees.

About the speaker: Jeremy Kane received undergraduate degrees in Urban Planning and History from Virginia Tech and a Master's of Landscape Architecture from Cornell University where he was a Clarence Stein research fellow and Buttrick-Crippe n teaching fellow. He has worked in a range of urban planning, land preservation, and landscape design and construction endeavors that range from a GIS-based urban watershed forestry analysis of the Yahara River watershed to the building of New York City green roofs. He is currently the Director of the Madison-based Urban Tree Alliance, a practicing ISA-certified arborist with Urban Tree Management, and an instructor in Madison College's urban forestry program. Through 2018 and 2019 he served as the chair of Madison’s Urban Forestry Task Force.

$15 | Free for Friends of ACG Members and UW Students (with ID)