Our Violent Planet

Tickets are now on sale for our April in-person public shows!

In honor of Earth Day, we will turn our attention to our own planet with this new fulldome program. The devastating power of earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis is demonstrated with breathtaking visualizations in order to teach the concept of plate tectonics and show the technologies developed to minimize the destruction they cause. We will also explore the current night sky.

Note that this is an in-person program. Masks are required, and we are only selling tickets for 75% of our capacity to leave an empty seat between households.

When:

Monday, April 25, 6:00-7:00 PM CDT

Tuesday, April 26, 6:00-7:00 PM CDT

Tuesday, April 26, 7:30-8:30 PM CDT

Wednesday, April 27, 6:00-7:00 PM CDT

Wednesday, April 27, 7:30-8:30 PM CDT

Tickets are $2.50 per person and can be purchased HERE.

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket window with cash only for any shows that are not sold out. The ticket window opens 30 minutes before each show.

Seating is on a first-come-first-served basis.