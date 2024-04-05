media release: The Madison Symphony Orchestra will be having its Out at the Symphony event following our April 13th concert. The event is geared towards LGBTQ+ orchestra audience members and allies to socialize, eat, and drink in a safe and affirming casual social environment. Meet some of the musicians of the Madison Symphony, meet Maestro John Demain, and connect with other members of the community!

This event will take place at the Rigby in the upstairs Green Room event space. Participants must be 21+ to attend. The Rigby is a cash-only bar, so please be mindful of that if you choose to purchase extra food/drinks. Event registration closes April 5. Madison Symphony Orchestra concert afterparty designed for ages 21-40, 4/12, The Rigby. $30 ($50 with ticket to 7:30 pm concert). RSVP by 4/5.