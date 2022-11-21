RSVP for Out at the Symphony

press release: 12/03/2022 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Overture Center for the Arts | 201 State St, Madison, WI 53703

Ticket Price: $50 ea.

Join your Madison Symphony Orchestra for a special Out at the Symphony social gathering and A Madison Symphony Christmas on Saturday, December 3! Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with caroling in the lobby before the concert, two opera stars, three local choirs, and the Madison Symphony Orchestra under the direction of John DeMain. Immediately following the concert, you’re invited to the after-party with hors d’oeuvres and drinks in the second-floor Promenade Lobby. This is your chance to meet Madison Symphony Orchestra musicians, Music Director John DeMain, special guests, and connect with members of the LGBTQ community and friends age 21 and above. Your ticket includes a fantastic seat at the concert and an invitation to the after-party.

After purchasing your tickets, you’ll receive an automated confirmation email from us. We’ll be in touch via email with final details closer to the concert, but please plan to arrive to Overture Hall early enough to check in at the MSO Courtesy Table in the lobby, where you’ll pick up your concert tickets and get directions to the post-concert reception. The lobby will be open beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. Caroling begins at 7:10 and the concert begins at 8:00.

Please purchase your tickets by Monday, November 21.