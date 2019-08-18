× Expand Samuel Molinaro

press release: The Wisconsin Union will host a pride celebration event on the Memorial Union Terrace, called Out on the Terrace, on Aug. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The celebration will include performances by DJs Saint Saunter and Tony Ritschard, stilt walkers and more.

Out on the Terrace is open to the community, and attendance is free.

While the Union team has held previous events in support of education, awareness and dialogue surrounding LGBTQ+ rights and history, this will be the team’s first LGBTQ+ event that will take place on the Terrace during the Madison community’s pride festivities.

With Out on the Terrace, the Wisconsin Union team aims to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. This pride event is also being held in acknowledgement of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, a historic and integral event in the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

“We are honored to join the Madison community in celebrating our LGBTQ+ community and in remembering the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising,” Wisconsin Union Annual Gifts Manager Dan Plummer said.

To learn more about Out on the Terrace, visit union.wisc.edu/events-and- activities/event-calendar/ event/out-on-the-terrace.