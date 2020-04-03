press release: Tickets are now on sale for the Wisconsin Outdoor Life Field/& Stream Expo presented by Suzuki KingQuad at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Friday, April 3 through Sunday, April 5 and can be purchased online at www.fieldandstreamexpo.com.

The Expo features the latest products, gear and equipment for hunting, fishing and outdoor enthusiasts. Attendees will have the chance to meet industry insiders, attend educational seminars and demonstrations, test out the newest products, shop for show deals and bring their deer to have it scored.

Single-day tickets in advance online are $10.50/Adults and $3/Youth, (ages 13-17). Kids ages 12 and under are free, but will need a ticket, which can be obtained online or at the box office. Adult 2-Day tickets are also available in advance online for $20, with a 2-day Youth ticket $6 (ages 13-17).

A special Family 4-Pack is available online only and is just $25, which includes admission for any one day of the show for 2 Adults and 2 Youths (ages 13-17). All four attendees must enter the show at the same time for this offer and must be purchased online. The Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo is a fun-filled family experience, including archery ranges for kids and numerous Door Prize giveaways.

Save money by purchasing tickets in advance online as ticket prices will increase the day of the show at the door.

A 1-year subscription to Field & Stream or Outdoor Life magazine is included with paid admission as well as door prize entry.

Expo Features include:

Hundreds of exhibitors, many offering special show-pricing

Seminars and demos, with industry insiders and experts

Family fun, including kids archery

Deer Scoring

Daily Door Prizes

More details on Event Features and Seminars coming soon.