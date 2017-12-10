Outdoor Skate with the Badgers

press release: The Wisconsin men's hockey program will host their annual Wisconsin Men's Hockey Outdoor Skate at The Edgewater Ice Skating Rink from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 – weather permitting.

Fans are invited to skate with select members of the hockey team. Skating, autographs and photo opportunities will be available. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome to attend. Skate rental is available through The Edgewater Hotel for a fee as well as food and beverage selections at The Icehouse.