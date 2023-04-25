Outlook into the Future of Aviation

media release: What does the future of aviation hold for all of us? This seminar will discuss the hiring craze and correlated safety concerns amidst an unprecedented demographic shift as Baby Boomer retirees are replaced by Generation Z pilots.

Agenda:

4:30-5:30pm Flight School Tours

5:30-5:45pm Welcome & Opening Remarks

5:45-6:30pm Safety Seminar

6:30-6:45pm New Flight Training Program Announcement

6:45-7:00pm Q&A

7:00pm Adjourn/Networking

There has likely never been a better time to become a professional pilot. Salaries and sign-on bonuses are getting more competitive as airlines suck up talent as fast as possible. COVID-19 only paused the international pilot-shortage crisis that, for years, has been fueled by baby-boomer retirements and fewer new entrants into the workforce amidst increasing international travel. International travel continues to increase and is projected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, and the pilot-shortage crisis is back and growing in magnitude.

Speaker Bio:

Dr. Chris Johnson is an Assistant Professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, FL where he teaches courses on unmanned vehicle systems in the Graduate School at the College of Aviation. His research is funded by Army Futures Command where he serves as Principle Investigator and simulation lead for an autonomous-vehicle development project entitled “Automated Target Recognition using Multiple Cooperative and Autonomous Sensors (ATR MCAS), and he also serves as Co-PI on a contract with a large airline, studying generational cultural differences and how they affect safety and training in a post-pandemic era.