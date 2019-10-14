RSVP for OutReach Awards Banquet

press release: OutReach LGBT Community Center 27th Annual Community Awards Banquet Friday, October 18, 5:00 - 9:00 PM, Monona Terrace Convention Center

OutReach's annual awards banquet includes a cocktail hour, dinner, and program. Our emcee is Michael Bruno, and our keynote speakers are city of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan. Willma Flynn-Stone, Tempest Heat-Stratton and Terry Watters will provide entertainment.

Entree choices are Lemon Caper Chicken with Garden Rice Pilaf or Stuffed Zucchini Boats with roasted asparagus [vegetarian]. Tickets are $70; limited income is $30.

Reception/Cash Bar: 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Dinner: 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Program: 7:00-9:00 p.m.

This year's award recipients are:

LGBTQ Advocate of the Year: Dr. Sami Schalk

OutReach Organization of the Year: Pediatric and Adolescent Transgender (PATH) Clinic

OutReach Volunteer of the Year: Karen Kane

OutReach Courage Award: T.S. Banks

OutReach Board of Directors Special Recognition Awards: Community Pride Coalition

For more info, phone OutReach at 255-8582 and ask for Steve or Angie. E-mail angier@lgbtoutreach.org. RSVP required by 11:59 pm on Monday, Oct. 14.