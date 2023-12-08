OutReach Winter Celebration

media release: Join us, Friday December 8, 2023 from 5-7pm as we celebrate another year of service to the LGBTQ+ Community of South Central Wisconsin!

Come meet our extraordinary staff and enjoy light refreshments! Featuring food from Banzo and a Hot Chocolate Bar!

Terry Watters will be joining us to play piano and we will be unveiling a painting of gay activist, historian, Fair Wisconsin champion, UW LGBT Archive founder, New Harvest Foundation founder, Dane County board member, etc. -- Dick Wagner.

The painting was donated by Mark Blank and his partner, Rodney Schreiner.

The painting will be hung at OutReach to commemorate and honor the work of Dick Wagner.