OutReach Winter Celebration

OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join us, Friday December 8, 2023 from 5-7pm as we celebrate another year of service to the LGBTQ+ Community of South Central Wisconsin!

Come meet our extraordinary staff and enjoy light refreshments! Featuring food from Banzo and a Hot Chocolate Bar!

Terry Watters will be joining us to play piano and we will be unveiling a painting of gay activist, historian, Fair Wisconsin champion, UW LGBT Archive founder, New Harvest Foundation founder, Dane County board member, etc. -- Dick Wagner. 

The painting was donated by Mark Blank and his partner, Rodney Schreiner.

The painting will be hung at OutReach to commemorate and honor the work of Dick Wagner.

LGBT, Special Events
Holidays
608-255-8582
