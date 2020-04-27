press release: Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition” is a multimedia intro-active art exhibit featuring large scale works from over a dozen local Madison artists. Similar to interactive art, which invites the observer to "walk" in, on, and around the works, we’re inviting our audience to view from a distance and drive around the exhibition, taking in the building as a complete work of art. Our goal is for the viewer to appreciate the gaps between their observations and the reality of social distancing presented in the various works and the overall premise of the exhibition. The exhibit has been developed with distance-viewing in mind - all work is to be viewed via car or bike, visitors are not to approach the work; but instead, drive around the exterior of the Garver Feed Mill to take in the unique visual experience.Donations collected for th from the exhibit will be distributed to local artists.

April 25-May 1st

Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green Madison WI 53704

Free. Donations accepted for artists

www.garverfeedmill.com/ outside-looking-in/