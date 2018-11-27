Over Pressure

UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: November 26 - 30

Artists: Adriana Barrios, Anders Zanichkowsky, Carissa Heinrichs, Derek Hibbs, Jonathan Byxbe, Lesley Numbers, Maeve Leslie, Max Hautala, Roberto Torres Mata

Reception: Wednesday, November 28, 6-8p

Location: Art Lofts Gallery, 111 N Frances St, Madison, WI

-C E L E B R A T E-

The life and work of

UW-Madison's MFA Printmaking Candidates

Come visit the lit reception (PARTY)

On view will be:

Intricate installations

Exquisitely crafted books

Bold & brash prints

Video art

and much more.

Bring you, me and everyone you know.

There will be Love & Libations

Info
UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-262-1660
