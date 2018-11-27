Over Pressure
UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: November 26 - 30
Artists: Adriana Barrios, Anders Zanichkowsky, Carissa Heinrichs, Derek Hibbs, Jonathan Byxbe, Lesley Numbers, Maeve Leslie, Max Hautala, Roberto Torres Mata
Reception: Wednesday, November 28, 6-8p
Location: Art Lofts Gallery, 111 N Frances St, Madison, WI
-C E L E B R A T E-
The life and work of
UW-Madison's MFA Printmaking Candidates
Come visit the lit reception (PARTY)
On view will be:
Intricate installations
Exquisitely crafted books
Bold & brash prints
Video art
and much more.
Bring you, me and everyone you know.
There will be Love & Libations