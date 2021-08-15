Over the Edge for Cancer Support

press release: Sunday, August 15, 2021, 8am-5pm, Hilton Madison Monona Terrace, 9 E Wilson St, Madison, WI 53703

Registration now open!

On August 15, 2021 Gilda's Club Madison is giving 75 daring folks the opportunity to rappel 14 stories down the Hilton Madison Monona Terrace. Participants must raise at least $1,000 for Gilda's Club Madison. All event proceeds stay local to ensure that no one in our community has to face cancer alone. This event is presented by Exact Sciences and WKOW 27.

Note regarding COVID: Over The Edge Global has developed a detailed, on-site safety plan for OTE events that follow all CDC and state social distancing and group gathering restrictions. Participants will be given more details on COVID-specific safety protocols closer to the event date.