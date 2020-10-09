Over the Rainbow

Warner Park Duck Pond 2920 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Your ticket is a donation to CTM and includes:

  • Live solo performers
  • Extended clips FROM THE VAULT, including our last version of Oz, Madagascar and other shows!
  • Exclusive views from the Madison Youth Art Center
  • Lots of amazing video memories from those who participated in Wizard of Oz
  • And other incredible surprises, just for those in attendance

Tickets here: https://madison-mallards.nwltickets.com/Tickets/SelectPromoSeats?UserPromoCode=ctm109

Tickets are $50 for a full car (3 or more) – and $35 (for 2 or less)!

Attendance is limited, so act now!

Info

Kids & Family
608-255-2080
