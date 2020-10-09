Over the Rainbow
Warner Park Duck Pond 2920 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Your ticket is a donation to CTM and includes:
- Live solo performers
- Extended clips FROM THE VAULT, including our last version of Oz, Madagascar and other shows!
- Exclusive views from the Madison Youth Art Center
- Lots of amazing video memories from those who participated in Wizard of Oz
- And other incredible surprises, just for those in attendance
Tickets here: https://madison-mallards.nwltickets.com/Tickets/SelectPromoSeats?UserPromoCode=ctm109
Tickets are $50 for a full car (3 or more) – and $35 (for 2 or less)!
Attendance is limited, so act now!
Kids & Family