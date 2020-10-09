Over the Rainbow

media release: Your ticket is a donation to CTM and includes:

Live solo performers

Extended clips FROM THE VAULT, including our last version of Oz, Madagascar and other shows!

Exclusive views from the Madison Youth Art Center

Lots of amazing video memories from those who participated in Wizard of Oz

And other incredible surprises, just for those in attendance

Tickets here: https://madison-mallards.nwltickets.com/Tickets/SelectPromoSeats?UserPromoCode=ctm109

Tickets are $50 for a full car (3 or more) – and $35 (for 2 or less)!

Attendance is limited, so act now!