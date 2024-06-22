Overcoming Fear and Anger

media release: Feeling the world growing more divided? Wondering how to cultivate inner peace in the face of it all? Many of us experience anger and fear in response to the world’s divisiveness. Buddhism offers a powerful tool to navigate these emotions through the practice of loving kindness. This practice offers an opportunity to cultivate kindness and compassion, not just for friends and family, but for everyone – even those with whom we disagree.

Explore how loving kindness meditation can help you reduce anger and fear, and develop a sense of calm and well-being. Join us on Saturday for a deep dive into Loving kindness meditation and learn this simple yet powerful practice to discover how it can transform your experience of the world.