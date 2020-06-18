ONLINE: Overcoming the Last Mile

press release: Love public transportation, walking and biking?

Join one of the upcoming Coalition for More Responsible Transportation Webinars!

June 18: Overcoming the Last Mile

Join us on June 18th as we explore different transit systems in key Wisconsin cities. This discussion will take a look various transit systems in WI and hear from different individuals on the ease of using public transit in select cities and some of the challenges in completing that last segment of a trip in order to reach one's final destination. Discussion and feedback will follow the presentation. Please join us.

Registration is required for each webinar. If you are unable to use the form or would prefer to call in your RSVP, please contact the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired at (608) 255-1166 from 8 AM to 3 PM on weekdays and we will register you by phone.

Questions? Please contact Peter at WISPIRG (peter@wispirg.org), Gregg at 1000 Friends (gregg@1kfriends.org) or Cassie at the Sierra Club (cassandra.steiner@sierraclub.org).