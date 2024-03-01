Overprint
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Kathie Rasmussen (KR) Women's Theatre in cooperation with the Madison Theatre Guild presents
OVERPRINT
Written and directed by Jan Levine Thal
Meredith is a widow with two kids in college, a mother with dementia, and a thankless job in the sinking publishing industry. It's her birthday and the boss just hired a guy to save the company. Is the new guy attractive? Yes, dammit. Will he get her laid off? Likely. Is this a comedy? Of course! And there are dancers, too.
Ten performances March 1-16
Friday, March 1, 8PM
Saturday, March 2, 8PM
Sunday, March 3, 2PM MATINEE
Thursday, March 7, 8PM
Friday, March 8, 8PM
Saturday, March 9, 8PM
Sunday, March 10, 2PM MATINEE
Thursday, March 14, 8PM
Friday, March 15, 8PM
Saturday, March 16, 2PM MATINEE
Where: Bartell Theater, Evjue Stage
Tickets $20; Thursdays are "Pay What You Can."