media release: Kathie Rasmussen (KR) Women's Theatre in cooperation with the Madison Theatre Guild presents

OVERPRINT

Written and directed by Jan Levine Thal

Meredith is a widow with two kids in college, a mother with dementia, and a thankless job in the sinking publishing industry. It's her birthday and the boss just hired a guy to save the company. Is the new guy attractive? Yes, dammit. Will he get her laid off? Likely. Is this a comedy? Of course! And there are dancers, too.

Ten performances March 1-16

Friday, March 1, 8PM

Saturday, March 2, 8PM

Sunday, March 3, 2PM MATINEE

Thursday, March 7, 8PM

Friday, March 8, 8PM

Saturday, March 9, 8PM

Sunday, March 10, 2PM MATINEE

Thursday, March 14, 8PM

Friday, March 15, 8PM

Saturday, March 16, 2PM MATINEE

Where: Bartell Theater, Evjue Stage

Tickets $20; Thursdays are "Pay What You Can."

https://bartelltheatre.org/