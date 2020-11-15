ONLINE: Overthrow Capitalism: Guide to Revolution

press release: As the crisis of capitalism is mounting, deep ruptures and mass uprisings become inevitable. What is necessary to use these events to transform society? What is a revolution? Particularly, what does it mean for the working class to take control of the state and the means of production and take society in our own hands? What practical tasks are necessary, and what kind of leadership is possible to direct the force of the working masses towards taking power? All these questions require a significant study of history and theory and are at the center of Marxism. That is what we are discussing at this event.

