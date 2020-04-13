ONLINE: Overture Center Season Preview

press release: The best of Broadway, national and international performers, music from multiple cultures, an America’s Got Talent finalist and so much more will be revealed on Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m. when Overture Center announces its lineup for the 2020-21 season by live stream on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ overturecenter/. The evening will feature an in-depth overview of the upcoming season with host Tim Sauers, Overture Center vice president of programming and community engagement, along with videos from some of the season’s featured artists.

Overture fans may be contained to the house, but they can still be a part of a fun evening of entertainment!

“We normally roll out our season with a live event, but this is an opportunity to share a link with friends and make it an online viewing party, celebrating the 2020-21 season,” said Sauers.

Although the building doors are closed, Overture Center continues to promote the arts and share the joy of the arts within our community. Overture galleries remain active with new digital versions of exhibits and social media platforms continue to engage patrons with new content.

Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, Wis., features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, 10 resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. Overture’s mission is to support and elevate our community’s creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org.