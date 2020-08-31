ONLINE: Overture Forums

press release: As the world around us continues to change on a daily basis, Overture Center for the Arts has been in a constant state of adaptation and evolution. The impact of COVID-19 on Overture Center, the Madison arts community and artists and nonprofits across the nation has been staggering. In an effort to address questions related to what the future of the arts and our community may look like, Overture is hosting a series of virtual forums to share information on a variety of topics. All are invited to tune in for free each month to stay informed and connected to your home for the arts.

“As Overture Center remains in Intermission, we are seeing the role Overture plays in our community beyond performances. Overture is place of inspiration, connection, education that improves our quality of life and our economy. While technology is great and will be a part of our future, it will not replace the magic of live performance. Through these forums, we look forward to having a dialogue about the issues facing the arts today and shaping Overture’s future,” commented Overture’s VP of Development Emily Gruenewald.

Overture Forums will cover the state of the industry, Overture’s vital role in the community, downtown recovery and more with updates from Overture’s Executive Team as well as community and industry leaders. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions related to the monthly topic for the panel.

RSVP: MON, AUG 31, 7:30 PM: State of the Industry

MON, OCT 26, 2020, 7:30 PM: Overture’s Vital Role in the Community (Registration at a later date)

MON, NOV 23, 2020, 7:30 PM: Downtown Madison Recovery (Registration at a later date)