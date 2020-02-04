Overture Galleries Q&A

press release: Overture Gallery Staff will hold two informal Q & A meetings to answer questions regarding the gallery application process.

Individual Application Meeting: TUE, FEB 4 from 6–7 PM in the Promenade Lounge located on the second floor of Overture Center for the Arts.

Group and Curated Exhibition Meeting: WED, FEB 5 from 6–7 PM in the Wisconsin Studio located on the third floor of Overture Center for the Arts.

Overture Galleries Call for Art Proposals

The Overture Center is now accepting applications for its 2020/21 Gallery Season. Located in Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State Street, the Overture Galleries radiate off the Rotunda lobby on three levels, serving as an entryway to the Capitol Theater. The Overture Galleries 2020/21 Application deadline is MON, MAR 2, 2020.

Overture aims to exhibit a wide variety of artists, media and visual art of organizations from throughout Dane County. The application is easy and Overture staff is available to answer any questions. Information on applying and the online application can be found here: http://www.overture.org/ galleries/overture-galleries/ info-for-artists

To prepare your application, please review the application instructions, gallery guidelines and information for artists found on this page. http://www.overture.org/ galleries/overture-galleries/ info-for-artists

Individual applicants will be placed into two person or group shows. Overture Galleries also accepts curatorial proposals and group proposals. Group and curated exhibits must be organized with a strong conceptual and visual theme and include work by at least two artists, the majority of whom reside in Dane County.

If you have any questions about your application or the process, please feel free to contact us.

Beth Racette, Galleries Manager, at bracette@overture.org or 608.258.4169 or

Augusta Brulla, Galleries Assistant, at galleries@overture.org 608.258- 4428,