Overture Galleries Spring Exhibitions

media release: Spring Exhibitions On display: Gallery I,II,III - Tuesday, March 14 - Sunday, May 28

Reception: Friday, May 5, 5pm - 8pm

Artists’ Talks in Playhouse Gallery, 5pm (Playhouse Gallery features "Democracy" group exhibit, Tuesday, March 7 - Sunday, June 4)

Rotate Theater will present a fun, interactive, fast-paced voting experience, 6pm

Artists’ Talks in Gallery I, II, III, 6:30pm

Welcome to the spring exhibits in Overture Galleries! This cycle, similar to US democracy, contains a multiplicity of voices presented through adventurous handling of materials and installations. Themes include immigration and layers of the bilingual experience, repair of lost and broken hearts, firefighting training and the ethereal aspects of the human condition. In our Democracy exhibition, more than 50 artists explore their questions and interpretations of the current state of democracy.

Gallery I: Substance | Presence: Hong Huo and Maeve Leslie are both fascinated with translating their narratives into the making and material of art.

Hong Huo animates her bilingual writing process with ink drawings into a new storytelling device. Leslie depicts the lasting impacts of immigration and assimilation through handmade paper, printmaking and installation.

Gallery II: Meditations on Hope: Katharina Marchant and Lorraine Reynolds portray vulnerability. Marchant’s drawings depict influential moments of her development in the firefighting culture. Reynolds’ sculptures of hearts, the repetitive wrapping of reclaimed fabrics and meditative stitches transform personal grief and trauma into repair and healing. Together, the works are meditations of destruction, creation and rebirth.

Gallery III: Looking Out | Looking Up: The art of Cameron Anderson and Joyce Gust explore the mysterious and ethereal.

Cameron Anderson’s new linocuts, watercolors, architectural models and found objects head north to explore memory and meaning.

Joyce Gust’s paintings and monotypes create a spiritual environment in which figures merge and dissolve.