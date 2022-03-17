Overture Galleries Spring Reception

× Expand courtesy Overture Center "We Will Come Back as Spirits" by John Hitchcock.

media release: Overture Galleries winter/spring 2022 exhibitions begin Tuesday, January 25 and run through Sunday, April 17. In this cycle, Overture Galleries presents four exhibitions of printmakers, coinciding with the Southern Graphic Council International’s (SGCI) “Our Shared Future” printmaking conference held this spring in Madison. A Galleries Reception will be held Thursday, March 17 from 4-6 p.m, with artists’ talks in Galleries I, II, III, 4-5 p.m. and artists’ talks in the Playhouse Gallery, 5-6 p.m.

According to SGCI: “Our Shared Future printmaking conference is a call to artists to consider how our studio practice makes culture and knowledge visible through socially engaged graphic arts of the past, present and future. Printmaking can deepen our understanding of the world, inherently challenge systems of oppression and push against histories of colonization, unwarranted violence and systemic racism. Artists share in the responsibility to shape our future.”

GALLERY I: RE•VISION by Vox Populi

The international, Wisconsin-based Vox Populi Print Collective honors fine art printmaking and provides high-quality exhibition opportunities for members. After the past two years of social isolation, now seems like the right time for us to RE-create ourselves, RE-invigorate our relationships, RE-set our intentions and RE-start the parts of our lives that were put on hold. The Re•Vision exhibition aims to use this time for reflection to create a new vision for the future. Whether your focus is micro or macro, personal or political, cautious or optimistic, now is the time for Re•Vision!

Gallery II: Reenter, Renew by Sara Meredith & Brady Nichols

Through relief printmaking and carving, both artists explore the relationship between humans and nature. Meredith’s work investigates the parallels between deep sea exploration and traveling to new psychological depths. Nichols’ prints, from his book Stretched Thin, meticulously weave stories that ground the human condition in transformation.

Gallery III: Dog is Alive, Magic is Afoot by Lesley Anne Numbers

Dog is Alive, Magic is Afoot is a series of reductive woodblock prints created between January and May 2021. The prints act as portals into an annual cycle of months and moons and commemorate a year of being in a relationship with the natural world.

Gallery III: Refusing Erasure by Carlos Barberena

Portraits by Barberena honor voices that continue to refuse erasure, who have never remained silent. The broad public hears us as the past and the other, static in their present futures: already buried, emigrated, displaced. We are our present and future.

Playhouse Gallery: Pressure Point by Ash Armenta - Louise Fisher - Leigh Garcia - Derek Hibbs - Zari Williams

(through Sunday, April 24)

Pressure Points, featuring printers who currently reside in the Midwest, highlights the innovative ways in which artists use historical and contemporary printmaking methods to call attention to critical issues about queerness, altered ecosystems, immigration, climate change and blackness.

Thanks to Adriana Nicole Barrios and the SGCI Conference for their curatorial contributions to this cycle of exhibitions.