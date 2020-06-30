ONLINE: Overview and Behind the Scenes Tour of UW Veterinary Care

press release: Tuesday, June 30 at Noon

Dr. Ruthanne Chun will provide a personal tour of the 24/7 large and small animal hospitals at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine. Learn how the staff strive to provide compassionate and outstanding care to every animal that comes through their facilities, and how the hospital is now operating in times of a pandemic.

Dr. Ruthanne Chun is a 1991 graduate of the UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine and is currently section head of Clinical Oncology and a Clinical Professor of Oncology at the UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine. She is also the Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs and Hospital Director of the Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital and is the President-elect for the subspecialty of Oncology within the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine. In addition to teaching communication and empathy skills within the veterinary medical curriculum, she is part of an interprofessional program that works with people experiencing housing instability to provide veterinary medical care and pet supplies, animal boarding and fostering, and concrete and referral social services.

Talk will take place at https://www.facebook.com/UWConnects/. For a complete schedule, visit https://badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live/.

