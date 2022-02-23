press release: Join Lussier Family Heritage Center Education Staff for pop-up events around our Dane County Parks! These events are for all visitors and families to engage in the outdoors. Join staff to explore in parks all over Dane County, some may be familiar and some may be new to you! Events included in our new pop-up series are Snowshoeing and Owl Walks. Recreational events will vary depending on season and weather.

These are free events that may have a fee depending on recreational gear needed. Feel free to bring your own specific equipment depending on each of the events (ex: snowshoes, headlamp).

Please come prepared for event with water and appropriate clothing. All events will happen entirely outside, this means being able to stay outside for at least an hour. Waterproof shoes or boots, heavy coats, gloves, warm hat, water, and a small snack are recommended.

Events will be canceled due to extreme weather. This includes winter weather advisories and extreme temperatures below 15 degrees Fahrenheit at time of event. Registered individuals will be notified through their email by the morning of the event. Cancellation will also be posted on the event pages.

Owl Walk Pop-Ups

Have you ever been out at dusk to try and listen to owls? If not, this is a program for you! Explore different parks while also trying to find this incredible raptor. This program is for families and others who want to enjoy the walk. Each walk will be less than an hour at a slow - moderate pace to ensure we are listening and seeing everything we can. Some walks will need snowshoes which will be provided if needed or can be brought. Make sure to dress appropriately as we will be outside during low temperatures for an entire hour.

*There is no guarantee to see or hear an owl during this program.

Wednesday, January 12 - Capital Springs Recreation Area

Wednesday, January 26 - Donald County Park

Wednesday, February 9 - Festge County Park

Wednesday, February 23 - Lewis Nine Springs E-Way